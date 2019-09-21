Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Mem. Park (Sec. HH)
Bensalem, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY ATZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY (Kleeman) ATZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY (Kleeman) ATZER Notice
ATZER
BETTY (nee Kleeman)


On September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Lori (James Plybon) Burczewski and Bruce Atzer. Dear sister of Sylvia Freedman. Devoted grandmother of Chad. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, at King David Mem. Park (Sec. HH), Bensalem PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Bruce Atzer. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now