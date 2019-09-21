|
BETTY (nee Kleeman)
On September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Lori (James Plybon) Burczewski and Bruce Atzer. Dear sister of Sylvia Freedman. Devoted grandmother of Chad. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, at King David Mem. Park (Sec. HH), Bensalem PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Bruce Atzer. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
