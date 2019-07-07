Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery (sec. Memorial B)
Huntingdon Valley, PA
BETTY (Golombek) BUCHER

BETTY (Golombek) BUCHER Notice
BUCHER
BETTY (nee Golombek)
On July 3, 2019. Wife of George Bucher. Mother of Michael (Diana) Bucher, Brian (Lisa) Bucher and Terry (Albert, Sr.) Mayer. Sister of Alan Golombek (the late Bonnie). Grandmother of Patrick Bucher, Tom Haughey, Matthew Bucher, and Albert, Jr., Dylan, Wyatt and Caroline Mayer. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at Forest Hills Cemetery (sec. Memorial B), Huntingdon Valley. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, www.pspca.org, or to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org.

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
