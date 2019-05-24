|
|
BERDEL
BETTY E.
Of Manheim PA, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was the wife of Thomas R. Berdel. Born in Philadelphia PA on August 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Hedwig (Eberhart) Elsasser.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at Crossroads Bible Church, 855 Old Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. GROSE FUNERAL HOME, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.GroseFH.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019