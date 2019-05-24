Home

Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Crossroads Bible Church
855 Old Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Faith Baptist Church
220 S. 22nd St
Lebanon, PA
BETTY E. BERDEL

BETTY E. BERDEL
BERDEL
BETTY E.
Of Manheim PA, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was the wife of Thomas R. Berdel. Born in Philadelphia PA on August 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Hedwig (Eberhart) Elsasser.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at Crossroads Bible Church, 855 Old Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. GROSE FUNERAL HOME, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
