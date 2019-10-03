Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Abington Presbyterian Church
1082 Old York Road
Abington, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Abington Presbyterian Church
1082 Old York Road
Abington, PA
BETTY ERICHSON TWINING


1922 - 2019
BETTY ERICHSON TWINING Notice
TWINING
BETTY ERICHSON
Age 96, of Glenside, died on September 30, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Charles W. Twining, Sr. and the loving mother of Charles W. Twining, Jr. Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 P.M., on Monday, October 7, 2019, Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from Noon until the time of the Service and after the Service. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
