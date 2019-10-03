|
|
TWINING
BETTY ERICHSON
Age 96, of Glenside, died on September 30, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Charles W. Twining, Sr. and the loving mother of Charles W. Twining, Jr. Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 P.M., on Monday, October 7, 2019, Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from Noon until the time of the Service and after the Service. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019