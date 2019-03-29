Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
BETTY (Reinisch) FEINER

BETTY (Reinisch) FEINER Notice
FEINER
BETTY (nee Reinisch)
March 27, 2019. Wife of the late Jerome, mother of Ivan Feiner (Marion Freedman), Dr. Marc (Elise) Feiner and Kevin (Barbara) Feiner; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment King David Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
