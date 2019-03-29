|
FEINER
BETTY (nee Reinisch)
March 27, 2019. Wife of the late Jerome, mother of Ivan Feiner (Marion Freedman), Dr. Marc (Elise) Feiner and Kevin (Barbara) Feiner; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment King David Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019