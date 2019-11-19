|
|
GELLER
BETTY
89, of Kennett Square, PA (originally from Phila.), died Nov. 17, 2019 of Alzheimer's disease. Wife of the late Dr. Murray, mother of Bruce (Judy), Wayne (Beverly), and Scott (Beth); sister of the late Yussey Simmens (Marlene), Claire Goldberg (Harry deceased), and Harvey Simmens (Joyce); and grandmother of Ben, Nina, Andrew, Hannah, Jonathan, and David Geller. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton at 11:15 A.M. precisely on Wednesday, November 20th, followed by Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, 3573 Pine Rd, Huntingdon Valley. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the Jewish National Fund.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019