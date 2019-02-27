Home

BETTY J. (Thomas) GODFREY

GODFREY
BETTY J. (nee Thomas)
February 22, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving mother of Barbara Weinacht and her husband William "Skip". Also survived by her grandsons Christopher and Paul, great grandmom to Benjamin, Katherine, Lana, and Luke. Sister of Sally and John. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 10 A.M, St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frank-ford Ave., Phila., PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alz-heimer's Assn., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, in her memory would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
