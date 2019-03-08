ELLINGTON

BETTY JEAN

Better known as "Bet" to family and friends, was the second to the oldest to the union of Arthur Jones and Annie Willie Cunningham. She was born and raised in the city of Wadley, Jefferson County, GA on Sept. 1, 1935. Betty accepted Christ at a young age at the First Baptist Church of Wadley. Betty completed her education in the Jefferson County Public School System. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bobby" Ellington and migrated to Phila., PA. Their union lasted fifty-seven years. They were blessed with 3 children, 2 sons, Wayne and Brian and daughter, Stephanie. Betty worked as a maternity nurse at Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia until her retirement. She was a fantastic cook and a master of entertaining family and friends for all occasions. Betty also had a great love of gardening. She was blessed with a wealth of wisdom.

Betty entered eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 5:29 P.M. after a substantial illness which she courageously endured. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Ellington and sons, Wayne Robert Ellington and Sr., Brian Ellington. Betty's memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Stephanie Ellington. A Viewing will be held at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 8501 Stenton Ave., Phila. PA 19150, Saturday, March 9th, at 9 A.M. Funeral Service 10 A.M. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery. (JACOB F. RUTH)

