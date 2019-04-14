Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY (Bachman) JENKINS

Notice Condolences Flowers

BETTY (Bachman) JENKINS Notice
JENKINS
BETTY(nee Bachman)


Age 97 yrs. of Atco, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2019. Betty is prede-ceased by her husband William. She is survived by her children, William Jenkins (late Doreen), Judith Chalus (John) and Carol Miller. Also surviving are 7 grand-children, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her Viewing will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and again Wednesday April 17, 2019 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the LeROY P. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Wesley Hawk will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Chelten Hills Cemetery, Phila, PA. Donations to either the Atco United Methodist Church, 2128 Atco Ave., Atco, NJ 08004 or to the Fox Chase United Methodist Church, 201 Loney St., Phila, PA 19111 would be appreciated.

Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now