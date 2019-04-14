|
JENKINS
BETTY(nee Bachman)
Age 97 yrs. of Atco, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2019. Betty is prede-ceased by her husband William. She is survived by her children, William Jenkins (late Doreen), Judith Chalus (John) and Carol Miller. Also surviving are 7 grand-children, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her Viewing will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and again Wednesday April 17, 2019 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the LeROY P. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Wesley Hawk will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Chelten Hills Cemetery, Phila, PA. Donations to either the Atco United Methodist Church, 2128 Atco Ave., Atco, NJ 08004 or to the Fox Chase United Methodist Church, 201 Loney St., Phila, PA 19111 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019