LOUDEN
BETTY MAE (nee Boger)
On May 12, 2019, at age 90. Beloved mother of Paul Derle Louden (Evelyn) and William Roderick Louden (Vickie); dear grandmother of Matt, Maggie and Gabrielle. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday (May 18, 2019), 10 to 11 A.M., and her Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Life Christian Fellowship Church, 607 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA 19064. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Floor, New York NY 10017.
Condolences at cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019