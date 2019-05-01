|
|
HELWIG
BETTY RAAB
92, of Riddle Village, formerly of Springfield PA. passed away on April 17, 2019, after a brief illness. Betty, born and raised in Benton PA, was the daughter of Lola Drum Rabb and U.S. Marshall Robert W. Rabb. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Joe Helwig, and their sons, David (Connie) and Donald (Lois). She treasured her grandchildren, Susan Svencer (Nick) and Keith Helwig (Liza) and her 4 great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated nurse, mother and volunteer.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at Riddle Village (address below) at 11 A.M., on May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, her wish was that donations be made in her name to the Riddle Village Educational Advance-ment Fund, 1048 W. Baltimore Pike, Media PA 19063 or the Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike, Media PA 19063.
Online condolences at cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019