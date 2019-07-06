|
|
SOLOF
BETTY
On July 4, 2019 of Marlton, N.J. Wife of the late Benjamin Solof. Mother of Eileen (Mark) Stefanowicz, Shelley (the late Richard) Kaplan and Mark Solof. Grandmother of Amy (Mark) Perry, Beth (Stephen) Chappo, Jeffrey (Shayla) Stefanowicz, Jason Stefanowicz, Steven Dashkow and Sheera (Timothy) Gaskin. Great grand-mother of Anton, Michael, Elijah and Lyla. Sister of Helen Seidel and Phyllis Wise. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 2001 BERLIN ROAD CHERRY HILL, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11 A.M. Int. Carmel Hebrew Cemetery, Millville, NJ. Shiva will be observed at Brightview Greentree, Marlton, NJ. Contributions may be made to , www.heart.org or a .
Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019