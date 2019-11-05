Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Shalom
Auburn, PA
More Obituaries for BEVERLY HURWITZ
BEVERLY (Supovitz) HURWITZ

BEVERLY (Supovitz) HURWITZ Notice
HURWITZ
BEVERLY (nee Supovitz)


On November 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Elliott Hurwitz, Janet Hurwitz, Julie Hurwitz, and Jim Hurwitz. Loving grand-mother of Zachary Hurwitz (Erin), Ben Keating (Cathy), Alex Keating (Olga), Emily Hurwitz (Brandon), Jacob Hurwitz-Goodman (Meg), Nicholas Hurwitz-Goodman (Audrey), Daniel Hurwitz-Goodman, Rebecca Hurwitz. Dear great grand-mother of Noah Hurwitz, Carter Hurwitz, Thomas Keating and Hannah Keating. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Thursday November 7, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Temple Shalom, Auburn, ME. Int. Bnai Jacob Cemetery, Auburn, ME. Shiva to be announced. Contributions in her memory may be made to a donee of choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
