HURWITZ
BEVERLY (nee Supovitz)
On November 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Elliott Hurwitz, Janet Hurwitz, Julie Hurwitz, and Jim Hurwitz. Loving grand-mother of Zachary Hurwitz (Erin), Ben Keating (Cathy), Alex Keating (Olga), Emily Hurwitz (Brandon), Jacob Hurwitz-Goodman (Meg), Nicholas Hurwitz-Goodman (Audrey), Daniel Hurwitz-Goodman, Rebecca Hurwitz. Dear great grand-mother of Noah Hurwitz, Carter Hurwitz, Thomas Keating and Hannah Keating. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Thursday November 7, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Temple Shalom, Auburn, ME. Int. Bnai Jacob Cemetery, Auburn, ME. Shiva to be announced. Contributions in her memory may be made to a donee of choice.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019