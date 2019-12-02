Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY GRUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY I. GRUBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY I. GRUBER Notice
GRUBER
BEVERLY I.
November 30, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved wife of Melvin S. Gruber. Cherished mother of Fred (Shanni) Gruber, Suzanne (Demetris) Kafas and the late Melissa Karen Gruber. Devoted grandmother of Marni, Matthew, Emily, Jamie and Jenny. Sister of Arden (Norman) Magaziner. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Shalom Mem. Park, Lower Moreland Twp., PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Fred and Shanni Gruber. Contributions may be made to the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation, www.familialdysautonomia.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now