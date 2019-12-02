|
|
GRUBER
BEVERLY I.
November 30, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved wife of Melvin S. Gruber. Cherished mother of Fred (Shanni) Gruber, Suzanne (Demetris) Kafas and the late Melissa Karen Gruber. Devoted grandmother of Marni, Matthew, Emily, Jamie and Jenny. Sister of Arden (Norman) Magaziner. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Shalom Mem. Park, Lower Moreland Twp., PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Fred and Shanni Gruber. Contributions may be made to the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation, www.familialdysautonomia.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019