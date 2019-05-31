Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenspring Village Church
7410 Spring Village Drive
Springfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY KALKWARF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY JANE KALKWARF

Notice Condolences Flowers

BEVERLY JANE KALKWARF Notice
KALKWARF
BEVERLY JANE
Passed away on May 27, 2019 in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Leonard V. Kalkwarf; children, Deborah Ferguson (John), Cindy Kalkwarf (David Toms), and Scott Kalkwarf (Susan Presti); grandchildren, Felicia, Fiona, and Craig; and great grandchildren, William, Sean, Corey, and Ryker. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Green-spring Village Church, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Spring-field, VA. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now