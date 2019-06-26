AZORSKY

BEVERLY JOICE

June 25, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted wife for 63 years of the late Dr. Joseph L. Azorsky, loving mother of Shauna (Emanuel) Greenberg and Gary (Jeanne Markey) Azorsky, beloved grandmother of Carly, Brett, Andrew and Evan.

Upon completion of her B.S. Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh, where she was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority, she taught primary grades at The Cooper School in Camden, NJ from 1953-1955. A pillar of her community, she served on the cabinet of the Jewish Federa-tion of South Jersey and held various campaign positions, including Vice Chairman of the Campaign, Chairman of the Business & Professional Division, Co-Chairman of Special Gifts, and Area Chairman of the General Division - Cherry Hill. Participating as a sisterhood member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and also belonging to Beth El Synagogue, Mrs. Azorsky served as an auxiliary member of the Jewish Geriatric Home of Cherry Hill. She served on the board of Jewish Family and Children Service, held membership in the Council of Jewish Women and the Women's Service Group for several years, and was a life member of Hadassah. Mrs. Azorsky was strong, selfless, and supportive, and her family was her greatest source of pride and joy.

Graveside Services are Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shauna and Emanuel Greenberg. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. (856) 428-9442

