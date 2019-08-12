Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
BEVERLY LOIS (Perstein) KOVNAT

BEVERLY LOIS (Perstein) KOVNAT Notice
KOVNAT
BEVERLY LOIS (nee Perstein)
August 11, 2019. Wife of the late Dr. Seymour; mother of Eileen Dadon (Marshall Robert), Susan Cherry, Ellen (Steven) Gemberling and Brad Kovnat; sister of Linda (Richard) Zoll; grandmother of Lauren Dadon (Joe Manieri), Jillean (Steve) Linberg, Sami, Harry, Sylvie and Shayna Cherry; great-grandmother of Sadie, Domenik, Georgianna and Cameron. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan Cherry. Contributions in her memory may be made to multiple system atrophy.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019
