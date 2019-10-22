|
|
SALTZ
BEVERLY (nee Rich)
on October 20, 2019. Wife of the late Morris. Mother of Jeffrey Saltz (Dr. Janet Schwartz) and Dr. Cindy (Dr. Steven) Finden. Sister of Audrey Shaw. Grandmother of Andrew, Julia and Adam Saltz, and Robert and Mark Isaacson. Great-Grandmother of James and Adina. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely at Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughan Lane, Gladwyne, PA, 19035. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the home of Jeffrey Saltz and Janet Schwartz. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth David Reform Congregation or a .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019