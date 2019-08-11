|
|
PALMER BEWLEY O'BRIEN
GLADYS ELIZABETH
(REMINDER NOTICE)
Former Director of the Haddonfield Public Library, longtime resident of Haddonfield, NJ, and resident of Medford Leas in Medford, NJ, died on June 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutgers University Foundation in support of the Gladys Palmer Bewley O'Brien Memorial Endowed Fellowship. Please send your donation to: Attn: Rob Eccles, Rutgers University, School of Communication and Information, 4 Huntington Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019