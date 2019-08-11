Home

Haddonfield United Methodist
29 Warwick Rd
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Haddonfield United Methodist Church
29 Warwick Rd
Haddonfield, NJ
Former Director of the Haddonfield Public Library, longtime resident of Haddonfield, NJ, and resident of Medford Leas in Medford, NJ, died on June 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutgers University Foundation in support of the Gladys Palmer Bewley O'Brien Memorial Endowed Fellowship. Please send your donation to: Attn: Rob Eccles, Rutgers University, School of Communication and Information, 4 Huntington Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
