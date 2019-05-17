Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
BIANCA "BLANCHE" (Pagliacetti) PETRONGOLO

BIANCA "BLANCHE" (Pagliacetti) PETRONGOLO Notice
PETRONGOLO
BIANCA "BLANCHE"
(nee Pagliacetti)


May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Perry. Devoted mother of Ida "Edie" Petrongolo, Rosemarie (Roy) Grassinger, Barbara (Robert) Damico, and Judith Capizzi (Anthony DelConte). Cherished grandmom and Nana of Alfred (Donna), Perry Ambrosano, Heather Hudman, Anthony Perry DelConte. Adored great-grand-mom of Alissa and Gianna Ambrosano. Dear friend of Nour Jbilou. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. and TUESDAY 9 until 10:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
