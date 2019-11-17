|
Of Ardmore, PA died peacefully on Wed. Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 86. Husband of the late Penny and father of Elizabeth "Beth" Kornitas and Dianne Stonier. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The Family will receive guests on Sun. Nov. 24 from 2 P.M. to 3:15 P.M. with a Celebration of Blair's life beginning at 3:30 P.M. in the CHADWICK AND MCKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA. Burial will be private in Leach Cemetery, Clarks Summit. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Francis-vale Home For Smaller Animals or Bucks County Scottish-American Society. (envelopes will be provided at the funeral home)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019