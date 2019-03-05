|
DAVIS
BLAISE
Of Havertown, son of Andrew and Annie Davis (nee Miller) passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 7 after a courageous battle with his second cancer diagnosis. Blaise is survived by his Mom, Dad, sister Lucy and brother Peter as well as 4 loving grand-parents; Bob & Susanne Davis and Mark & Ann Miller as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday Evening, March 7th from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 S. Lawrence Rd., Broomall, Pa 19008 and his Funeral Mass on Friday, March 8th at 1:00 P.M. at St. Pius Church followed by interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Matthew's Daycare,, 200 Glen Gary Dr., Havertown, PA 19083 or Children's Hospital of Phila. Music Therapy Program, checks made payable to C.H.O.P. Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352 in memory of Blaise Davis.
