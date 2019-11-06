Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
BOHDAN N. KORZENIOWSKI

November 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Bohdan is survived by his beloved wife Ksenia (née Fedoriw); children Katria Kowal (George), Luka (Christina), Pawlo (Elizabeth), Matej (Karen); grandchildren: Maya, Roman, Zoriana, Joseph, Nadia, Lily and Ava; and his sister Maria Boszko (Dr Yurij) with family. Bohdan was the long-time Deputy Director of Aviation of the Philadelphia International Airport and active leader and humanitarian in the Ukrainian community. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8:30 P.M. LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley. Visitation 9 A.M., Friday Annunciation B.V.M. Ukrainian Catholic Church, Melrose Park. Requiem Liturgy 10 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cemetery, Elkins Park.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
