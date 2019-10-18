Home

BONNIE (Rudolph) AVERBACH

BONNIE (Rudolph) AVERBACH Notice
AVERBACH
BONNIE (nee Rudolph)
On October 16, 2019. Loving mother of Rachelle (Wayne) Leese, Debra (Gary) Danoff, Robert (Edgardo Arroyo) Averbach and Stephen Averbach; Dear sister of Phyllis (Milton) Schwartz. Adoring grandmother of Jacob and Alex Danoff.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple University Actuarial Education Fund. Make check Payable to: Temple University, Memo field should state: In Memory of Bonnie Averbach. Mail to: Debora D. Smith, Fox School of Business, 1810 Liacouras Walk, Ste 412, Phila., PA 19122.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
