AVERBACH
BONNIE (nee Rudolph)
On October 16, 2019. Loving mother of Rachelle (Wayne) Leese, Debra (Gary) Danoff, Robert (Edgardo Arroyo) Averbach and Stephen Averbach; Dear sister of Phyllis (Milton) Schwartz. Adoring grandmother of Jacob and Alex Danoff.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple University Actuarial Education Fund. Make check Payable to: Temple University, Memo field should state: In Memory of Bonnie Averbach. Mail to: Debora D. Smith, Fox School of Business, 1810 Liacouras Walk, Ste 412, Phila., PA 19122.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019