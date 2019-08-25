|
|
FATELL
BONNIE (nee Glantz)
Age 68, passed away at home, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Saturday August 24, 2019. She is survived by Howard, her beloved Husband and best friend of 50 years; her adoring children Daniel (Andrea) Fatell, and Sara Fatell (Kelsey Ryland). Bonnie cherished her siblings, Andee (Alan) Greenbaum, Ellen Glantz (Shelly Gehr), Ken (Natalie) Glantz as well as her nieces and nephews. As an attorney for over 35 years with Blank Rome, she was highly respected by her colleagues and peers, the recipient of many awards and accolades, and committed to mentoring women. Not only was Bonnie an accomplished attorney, but a proud mother and adoring spouse. Bonnie was a steadfast friend to many and has left a mark on all the lives she touched. In addition to her family, friends and career, she was a talented potter, loving dog mom, and enjoyed garden-ing and bird watching on her deck. Bonnie's bright smile and caring eyes mirrored her huge heart. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 10 A.M. at Cong. Adath Israel Old Lancaster Rd. & Highland Ave. Merion, PA. Int. Haym Salomon Mem. Park. The family will return to the late residence and will be sitting shiva all day Monday, Tues. 12 to 3 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. and Wed. and Thurs. 7 to 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019