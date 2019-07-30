Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
For more information about
BORIS HUNCHAK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
St Herman's of Alaska Orthodox Church
1855  Middletown Road
Glen Mills, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
St Herman's of Alaska Orthodox Church
1855  Middletown Road
Glen Mills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BORIS HUNCHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BORIS HUNCHAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BORIS HUNCHAK Notice
HUNCHAK
BORIS
Age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, On July 26, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Katrina (nee Muzycyka) and Nikifor Hunchak; his sisters, Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Survived by his wife, Dolores (nee Klosuk); children, Kathryn Kariouk (John), Paul Hunchak (Elena), and Nicholas Hunchak (Krissy Fraelich); and grandchildren Valentina, Oleg, Katya, Zoe, Becca, and Tristan. Predeceased by sisters, Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Relatives and Friends may attend a Visitation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 5:00 to 6:45 P.M. at St Herman's of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Service to follow 7:00 P.M. Interment 11:00 A.M. Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave. and Ramona Ave., Philadelphia, PA.
Memorial Contributions to Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, www.udpac.org or St Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, at the above address. Arr. by KANIEFSKI, KENDUS, D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, TRAINER, PA.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
Download Now