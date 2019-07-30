|
HUNCHAK
BORIS
Age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, On July 26, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Katrina (nee Muzycyka) and Nikifor Hunchak; his sisters, Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Survived by his wife, Dolores (nee Klosuk); children, Kathryn Kariouk (John), Paul Hunchak (Elena), and Nicholas Hunchak (Krissy Fraelich); and grandchildren Valentina, Oleg, Katya, Zoe, Becca, and Tristan. Predeceased by sisters, Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Relatives and Friends may attend a Visitation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 5:00 to 6:45 P.M. at St Herman's of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Service to follow 7:00 P.M. Interment 11:00 A.M. Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave. and Ramona Ave., Philadelphia, PA.
Memorial Contributions to Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, www.udpac.org or St Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, at the above address. Arr. by KANIEFSKI, KENDUS, D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, TRAINER, PA.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019