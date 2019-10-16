|
JAKOMINICH
BRANKO
77, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away, on October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Katica (nee Samanic). Loving father of Ksenija "Sandy" Colden (Richard), John Jakominich (Camellia), and Branko J. Jakominich, Jr. Devoted grandfather of Kristijan Jakominich, Daniel Colden, Matthew Colden, and Benjamin Jakominich. Dear brother of John Jakominich, Nikola Jakominich, Dusica Kirincic and the late Josip Jakominich, Marija Fugosic and Anton Jakominich.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, October 19th, from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:15 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in Croatia, where he was born. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at
www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or to Samaritan Health-care and Hospice at 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019