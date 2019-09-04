|
|
McFADYEN
BRENDAN R.
Suddenly, on September 1, 2019, age 8. Beloved son of Edward W. McFadyen, Jr. and Christine O'Brien, beloved brother of Brianna and Brayden, grandson of Kathleen McFadyen and the late Edward, Sr. and John O'Brien and the late Joyce; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives, friends, Herbert R. Hoover Elementary and Cub Scout Pack 82 are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Brendan's memory to The PICU-Department, C.H.O.P., 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila., PA 19104. Arr. by:
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019