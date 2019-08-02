Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENT STROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENT D. STROCK DDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENT D. STROCK DDS Notice
STROCK, DDS
BRENT D.


July 30, 2019, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Mary M. (nee Gruber); loving step-father of Richard (Victoria) Lawrence, Jr. and Jessica (Timothy) Mullin; cherished step-grandfather of Emily, Ricky and Lee. Also survived by his brother Stephen (Deirdre) Strock, DDS. A devoted godfather of Krista Callaghan. Brent earned a doctorate in dentistry from Temple University. During the 48 years of his practice, Brent built meaningful friendships with patients who adored him. Family and friends are invited to a viewing, Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., and to chapel services, Monday, 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment is private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to the (www.heart.org).
www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now