STROCK, DDS
BRENT D.
July 30, 2019, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Mary M. (nee Gruber); loving step-father of Richard (Victoria) Lawrence, Jr. and Jessica (Timothy) Mullin; cherished step-grandfather of Emily, Ricky and Lee. Also survived by his brother Stephen (Deirdre) Strock, DDS. A devoted godfather of Krista Callaghan. Brent earned a doctorate in dentistry from Temple University. During the 48 years of his practice, Brent built meaningful friendships with patients who adored him. Family and friends are invited to a viewing, Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., and to chapel services, Monday, 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment is private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to the (www.heart.org).
