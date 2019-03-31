LAFFERTY, SR.

BRIAN F.

Of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 16, 1941 to Walter F. and Frances (nee Napoleon) Lafferty. His home on 9th Street in North Wildwood became a hub of hospitality, warmth, and laughter for an extended network of family, friends, neighbors, dogs and vacationing passersby.

Brian, once a VP of sales and marketing, retired from Prudential Insurance Company in 1997 and returned to his life-long passion of teaching at Wildwood Catholic High School. He also worked as a trainer at Morey's Piers. He is prede-ceased by his father Walter, mother Frances and sister Frances. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Joanne (nee Quirk) of 54 years and adored by his 6 children, their spouses, and 15 grandchildren: Maureen / Troy Cawley (Emmett, Anna Rose, Kathleen); Colleen Fitzpatrick (Jack, Molly); Kathy / MJ Lewin (Seamus, Kathleen, Megan, Riley); Megan / Geoff Rogers (Grace, Jackson, Jersey, Tallula); Brian F. Lafferty, Jr.; Joanne / Joe Cray (Olive, Nora). The family extends special thanks to Shanique Harris for her kindness and care of Brian during his illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, April 3 at St. Ann Church, 2900 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ Friends may call at INGERSOLL GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 1201 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ from 7-9 P.M. on Tuesday April 2 or just before the service on April 3, from 10-10:45 A.M. at St. Ann Church. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, New Jersey, followed by lunch at Anglesea Pub, 116 West 1st Avenue, North Wildwood. Donations in his memory to Wildwood Catholic High School are appreciated.

ingersollgreenwoodfh.com. There is still and will always be a rocking chair on the front porch around which friends and family can gather.

