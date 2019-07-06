Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Park Plaza
3900 Ford Rd
More Obituaries for BRIAN FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN FREEMAN

BRIAN FREEMAN Notice
FREEMAN
BRIAN
on July 4, 2019. Brother of Lee (Suzanne) Freeman and the late Rebecca Freeman; Uncle of Eddee (Tim) Harrison, Gabe (Keri) Leibowitz, Lon (Ally) Leibowitz and Elysha (Austin) Brown; Great Uncle of Zack, Josh, Livy, Jordy and Lex. Brian was a great newspaper man, proud Marine and Temple University alum. He worked for 40 years in the PR and journalism fields. Brian was a fanatical sports fan, following Temple, the Phillies and of course the Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Sunday at Park Plaza, 3900 Ford Rd, starting 3 PM. Shiva will continue Monday at Suzanne and Lee Freeman's home. Contributions in his memory may be made to Marine Corps. Scholarship Foundation, www.mcsf.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019
