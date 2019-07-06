|
FREEMAN
BRIAN
on July 4, 2019. Brother of Lee (Suzanne) Freeman and the late Rebecca Freeman; Uncle of Eddee (Tim) Harrison, Gabe (Keri) Leibowitz, Lon (Ally) Leibowitz and Elysha (Austin) Brown; Great Uncle of Zack, Josh, Livy, Jordy and Lex. Brian was a great newspaper man, proud Marine and Temple University alum. He worked for 40 years in the PR and journalism fields. Brian was a fanatical sports fan, following Temple, the Phillies and of course the Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Sunday at Park Plaza, 3900 Ford Rd, starting 3 PM. Shiva will continue Monday at Suzanne and Lee Freeman's home. Contributions in his memory may be made to Marine Corps. Scholarship Foundation, www.mcsf.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019