McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
BRIAN McCONAGHY
BRIAN HART McCONAGHY


1973 - 2019
BRIAN HART McCONAGHY Notice
McCONAGHY
BRIAN HART


On October 7, 2019, of Wayne, PA. Beloved son of Carol Hart McConaghy and the late William C. McConaghy. Loving brother of Erin M. O'Hara (David), John J. McConaghy (Melissa) and Christopher C. McConaghy (Victoria). Dear uncle to Patrick, Peyton, Caroline, Owen, Caitlin, Will, Crewe and Caiden. Also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral Services and interment are private for the family. In Brian's memory please make donations to: American Founda-tion for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org)

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
