McCONAGHY
BRIAN HART
On October 7, 2019, of Wayne, PA. Beloved son of Carol Hart McConaghy and the late William C. McConaghy. Loving brother of Erin M. O'Hara (David), John J. McConaghy (Melissa) and Christopher C. McConaghy (Victoria). Dear uncle to Patrick, Peyton, Caroline, Owen, Caitlin, Will, Crewe and Caiden. Also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral Services and interment are private for the family. In Brian's memory please make donations to: American Founda-tion for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019