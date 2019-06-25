|
OLEYN
BRIAN M.
Passed away, suddenly, on June 22, 2019, at the age of 36. Beloved son of Edward and Roseann (nee Ervin) Oleyn; loving brother of Edward and Michael Oleyn. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his TruMark Credit Union family. He was a manager for TruMark for 9 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brian's Life Celebration Wednesday, June 26th, from 6 to 8 P.M. and on Thursday, June 27th, from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Brian's memory to Our House Ministries, 1441 S. 29th Street, Phila. PA 19146 or to the Officer Danny Boyle Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11511, Phila. PA 19116 would be appreciated.
