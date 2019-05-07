|
SMART
BRIAN M.
Suddenly on May 5, 2019, age 25. Son of William J. and Mary Seton (nee McDermott). Brother of Carolyn, Bill Jr., Stephanie, Danny, Tommy and Katie. Loving boyfriend of Katie McGee. Also survived by 3 nephews, one niece and his grandmother Mary McDermott. Relatives and friends may call Friday 5-8 P.M. and Saturday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M., St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Rd, Hatboro. Funeral Mass Saturday
10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gift of Life, 401 N. Third St., Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated.
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019