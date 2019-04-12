McGUINNESS

BRIAN

55, of Plainsboro NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, on April 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Catherine (Bozzi). Devoted father of Tara McGuinness and Matthew McGuinness; son of Mary and the late Joseph F. McGuinness. Brother of Joseph E. McGuinness and brother-in-law to his wife, Carol. Brother to Michael McGuinness and brother-in-law to his wife, Sue. Cherished son-in-law of Jane Bozzi. Brother-in-law of Marie and Kenneth Boyden and Amy and Dale Lintner. Loving uncle to eleven nieces and nephews.

Brian was an organic chemist who earned his B.S. from Saint Joseph's University, his Ph.D. from Columbia University, and did his postdoctoral work at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was director of chemistry at Venenum Biodesign, focusing on drug discovery.

Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation, Sunday, April 14th, 4 to 7 P.M., at M.J. MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 616 Ridge Rd., (at New Rd.) Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. All are also invited to a Funeral Mass for Brian, Monday, April 15th, 10 A.M., at Queenship of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 16 Dey Road, Plainsboro NJ 08536. Interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out and sent to 'TCNJ Foundation' at 2000 Pennington Rd., P.O. Box 7718, Ewing NJ 08628 c/o Brian McGuinness Endowed Fund in Support of Undergraduate Research in Chemistry at The College of New Jersey.

