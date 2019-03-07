LOWERY, O.S.A.

FATHER BRIAN S.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Rome, Italy, age 77. He was a member of the Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, Villanova, PA and had lived and worked in Italy for many years. He was the son of Sylvester J. Lowery and Patricia (Galen) Lowery. He is survived by a sister, Fiona Foster, her family and his Augustinian brothers. He was a 1959 graduate of Malvern Preparatory School. His assign-ments in the U.S. included teaching and campus ministry at Merrimack College, North Andover, MA (1972-1974 and 1987-1989) and Director of Formation at Augustinian College, Washington, D.C. (1974-1979). In 1995, Father Brian was instrumental in the conversion of the friary of Sant'Agostino in San Gimignano, Italy, into a house of hospitality and retreat. It was there that he continued ministry until his death. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. at Saint Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in Fr. Lowery's memory to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary