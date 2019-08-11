Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
BRIAN WEATHERS
BRIAN THOMAS WEATHERS

BRIAN THOMAS WEATHERS Notice
WEATHERS
BRIAN THOMAS
July 30, 2019, at the age of 55, of Myrtle Beach SC, formerly of Willow Grove PA. Beloved son of Theodore and Sandra (Dickinson) Weathers. He was the father of Meranda Weathers. Loving brother of Mark (Colleen) and Theodore Jr. He was also survived by an aunt, Linda Dickinson; 2 nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, 10 A.M., at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Road, Abington, PA, where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem.

fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
