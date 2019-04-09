|
CASSIDY
BRIAN W.
Age 36, on April 7, 2019, of Springfield PA. Member of Steamfitters Union Local 420. Beloved son of Jim and Kathy (nee McDermott). Loving brother of Jim (Stacey) and dear uncle of Benjamin and Samantha. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA 19064. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church Int. private.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019