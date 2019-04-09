Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN CASSIDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN W. CASSIDY

Notice Condolences Flowers

BRIAN W. CASSIDY Notice
CASSIDY
BRIAN W.


Age 36, on April 7, 2019, of Springfield PA. Member of Steamfitters Union Local 420. Beloved son of Jim and Kathy (nee McDermott). Loving brother of Jim (Stacey) and dear uncle of Benjamin and Samantha. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA 19064. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church Int. private.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now