It was with sadness and with hope in Eternal Life that the Norbertine Community of Immaculate Conception Priory of Middletown, DE, observed the passing of their confrere, V. Rev. Brian A. Zielinski, O.Praem., Prelate Emeritus, on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Father Zielinski was the son of the late John and Thecla (nee Urban) Zielinski, born on April 3, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. The family enjoyed a close associ-ation with St. Casimir Parish, where Father received his Sacraments and attended paro-chial school. He was graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1959 and entered the Order of Premontre at St. Norbert Abbey, DePere, WI. He was vested as a novice at Our Lady of Daylesford Priory, Daylesford, PA, on August 28, 1959. He professed simple vows on March 7, 1961. Father received a B.A. degree in Theology and English from St. Norbert College, DePere, WI in 1967 and after further studies, professed solemn vows in 1968. After reception of minor orders, he was ordained a deacon and then a priest at Daylesford Abbey, Paoli, PA, on April 3, 1971.

Father had a very active ministerial life, teaching at Bishop Neumann High School for thirteen years. Later he was Campus Minister and Dean of Student Life for ten years. Father was superior at St. Norbert Priory in Philadelphia and served on the Abbot's Council at Daylesford Abbey for five years.

Father then taught at Padua Academy, Wilmington, DE and then was teacher and Campus Minister at Archmere Academy, Claymont, DE, from 1986 through 2000. Father also chaired the Religion Department during those years.

From 1985 through 1988, Father was Prior of Immaculate Conception Priory, Claymont, DE. In February, 2000, Father was appointed Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and later, St. Thomas More Parish, both in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. His last years were spent as Superior of Immaculate Conception Priory, Middletown, DE and finally as Liturgy Director for the community.

Father brought a spirit of great dedication to his various ministerial assignments and was always a model of faith and fortitude, especially in his last years, as he dealt with various illnesses. A man of many parts, Father received in his youth a certificate from the Culinary Institute of America and was well-recognized as an accomp-lished chef. Father's wide-ranging correspondence list gives testimony as to his impact for the good among the Catholic faithful. May he rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Casimir Lithuanian Catholic Church, 324 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, by Rt. Rev. James B. Herring, O.Praem., JCD, Ph.D., Prior de Regimine of Immaculate Conception Canonry, Middletown, DE, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Reception of the body and viewing will be at 10:00 A.M. and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. The community requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Norbertine Retire-ment Fund, Immaculate Conception Priory, 1269 Bayview Road, Middletown, DE 19709. Arrangements by JOSEPH F. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, Philadelphia, PA.

