MANSFIELD
BRIDGET (nee Burke)
On August 16, 2019. Wife of the late James. Loving Mom of Jesse Alexander Hamilton and Kelly Marie Cole (Kevin). Grandmom of Jesse Hamilton. Sister of Joseph, Franny, David, Michael and Timothy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 10:00 A.M. at the REILLY RAKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2632-34 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Service 12 NOON. Int. St. Peter's Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Jefferson Hospice 225 Newtown Rd. Warminster, PA 18974 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019