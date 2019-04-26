Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIGID McGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIGID (Mannion) McGILL

Notice Condolences Flowers

BRIGID (Mannion) McGILL Notice
McGILL
BRIGID (nee Mannion)
Of West Norriton, formerly of Roscommon, Ireland, on April 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late John McGill, devoted mother of John (Maria), Karen (Eamon) McCluskey, James (Jacqueline) and Michael (Vicki); cherished grandmother of Martin, Brian, Sheila, Liam, Sean, Eoin, Theresa, Isabella, Seamus, Clare, Mairead, Aisling, Kathleen, Olivia, Michaela and Teagan; loving sister of Michael, Bert, Mary, Rose and the late Cella, Pat Joe and John; also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the BOYD HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 200 W. Germantown Pk., Norristown, and Monday beginning at 8:30 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards would be appreciated.


logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now