|
|
McGILL
BRIGID (nee Mannion)
Of West Norriton, formerly of Roscommon, Ireland, on April 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late John McGill, devoted mother of John (Maria), Karen (Eamon) McCluskey, James (Jacqueline) and Michael (Vicki); cherished grandmother of Martin, Brian, Sheila, Liam, Sean, Eoin, Theresa, Isabella, Seamus, Clare, Mairead, Aisling, Kathleen, Olivia, Michaela and Teagan; loving sister of Michael, Bert, Mary, Rose and the late Cella, Pat Joe and John; also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the BOYD HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 200 W. Germantown Pk., Norristown, and Monday beginning at 8:30 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Norristown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019