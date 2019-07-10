Home

BRIGITTE DOROTHEA ERIKA (nee Glang)


Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 with family by her side due to complications of a stroke. She was born in Lyck, East Prussia, Germany on April 9, 1937. Daughter of the late Gustav and Erika Glang, she emigrated to Philadelphia, PA, United States at the age of 20. She was active in the Vereinigung Erzgebirge and the Eastern Star (Morning Light Chapter). She was a restaurateur, caregiver for the elderly, volunteer and a proud mother of four daughters. Yvonne (Rausch) Pohl (Ruediger Pohl) and grand-children, Christopher Pohl (Kristen Pohl) and Alexander Pohl. Heidi (Rausch) Pischke (Richard Pischke), Monika Rausch, Stephanie (Rausch) Spencer (Michael Spencer). She is survived by siblings Klaus Peter Glang (Gabriele Glang), Hans-Martin Glang (Deborah Glang), Eva-Maria Maass.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on August 3, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14100 Worthington Road, Phila.i, PA 19116, followed by a reception at the Church. Donations in her memory can be made to Immanuel Church on their website:
www.immanuelphilly.org
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
