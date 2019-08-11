Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Central Schwenkfelder Church
2111 Valley Forge Rd
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Schwenkfelder Church
2111 Valley Forge Rd.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE BERNHARD PALMER


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE BERNHARD PALMER Notice
PALMER
BRUCE BERNHARD


78, of Gwynedd Valley, died Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Antonia (Wilkins) Palmer; father of, R. Anne Palmer, Elizabeth Alexakos and her husband, Philip; his sister Roberta Body and her husband, Howard; and his three grand-children. He was predeceased by his brothers, Stephen T. Palmer, Jr., and Wayne L. Palmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd. Lansdale, PA 19440, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 A.M. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Abington Hospital Jefferson Health at www.giving.jefferson.edu or to the at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now