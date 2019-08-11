|
PALMER
BRUCE BERNHARD
78, of Gwynedd Valley, died Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Antonia (Wilkins) Palmer; father of, R. Anne Palmer, Elizabeth Alexakos and her husband, Philip; his sister Roberta Body and her husband, Howard; and his three grand-children. He was predeceased by his brothers, Stephen T. Palmer, Jr., and Wayne L. Palmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd. Lansdale, PA 19440, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 A.M. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Abington Hospital Jefferson Health at www.giving.jefferson.edu or to the at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019