NORTHRUP M.D
BRUCE E.
of Dunwoody Village, Newtown Square, PA died on July 13th, 2019 at age 80. Beloved husband of Fran C. Northrup and devoted father of Nicole Elizabeth Beer (Jeffrey) and Michael Vincent Northrup (Samantha Evans); also survived by 4 grandchildren, Luke, Mia, Lincoln and Noah; sister in law, Cari Lyn Vinci and brother in law, John "Bud" Curva (Judy). His Memorial Service will be held on Thurs. July 18th. at 11 A.M. in Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr PA 19010. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northrup Family Medical Legacy Scholarship, The Ohio State Univ., Development and Alumni Affairs, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019