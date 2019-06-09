Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
422 Conshohocken State Road
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE LUNDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE LUNDY

Notice Condolences Flowers

BRUCE LUNDY Notice
LUNDY
BRUCE


Son of Harry and Sylvia. Father of Jesse and Dana. Brother of Teve and Sheldon. Uncle of Nicole and Brook.
Bruce graduated Drexel Univer-sity with a degree in Engineer-ing. He then attended The University of Hawaii where he earned a Masters degree in Oceanography. Bruce spent the next several years working for the EPA, traveling the world as a ship emissions inspector.
He then returned home and took a civilian position with the U.S. Navy. He took an early retirement and eventually moved to Thailand where he spent the remainder of his life.
Bruce was an intelligent, sensi-tive, restless, and very funny soul. He will be missed.
There will be a Memorial Gathering on June 16th at the home of Teve and Kathy Lundy. 422 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne PA 19035, from Noon to 4 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.