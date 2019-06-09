LUNDY

BRUCE

Son of Harry and Sylvia. Father of Jesse and Dana. Brother of Teve and Sheldon. Uncle of Nicole and Brook.

Bruce graduated Drexel Univer-sity with a degree in Engineer-ing. He then attended The University of Hawaii where he earned a Masters degree in Oceanography. Bruce spent the next several years working for the EPA, traveling the world as a ship emissions inspector.

He then returned home and took a civilian position with the U.S. Navy. He took an early retirement and eventually moved to Thailand where he spent the remainder of his life.

Bruce was an intelligent, sensi-tive, restless, and very funny soul. He will be missed.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on June 16th at the home of Teve and Kathy Lundy. 422 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne PA 19035, from Noon to 4 P.M.

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary