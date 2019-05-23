Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
BRUCE W. THARP

THARP
BRUCE W.


Age 89, of Villanova, PA, on May 18, 2019. Born in Shamokin, PA. Beloved husband of Margaret C. Tharp (nee Campbell). Loving father of David Tharp (Judy), Susan Tymon, Nancy Tymon Kourides (George) and Christopher Tymon. Grandfather of Ben, Sarah, Daniel, Elyse, Jenny and Brittany and great-grandfather of Max, Wilder, Mason and Skylar. Loving brother of Douglas B. Tharp (Claudette). Former member of the Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia and current member of the Wayne Oratorio Society.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600 and to his Funeral Service at 12:30 P.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to CdLS Foundation, 302 W. Main Street, #100, Avon, CT 06001 or to the Wayne Oratorio Society, 125 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087 or to the Mendelssohn Club of Philadel-phia, 1218 Locust Street, Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019
