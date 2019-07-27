|
FONTANOT
BRUNO M.
Age 62, of Newtown Square, passed on July 25, 2019. Son of the late Livia (nee Tomasi) and Ermenegildo Fontanot and brother of the late Michael Fontanot. Survived by his beloved wife of 38 years of Diane (nee Castelli), his loving children, Christopher (Mayu) and Marissa Connor (Brendan), and his cherished grandson, Brady. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, July 30th, 8-10:30 A.M. at DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, Newtown Square. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
