D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
BRUNO M. FONTANOT Notice
FONTANOT
BRUNO M.
Age 62, of Newtown Square, passed on July 25, 2019. Son of the late Livia (nee Tomasi) and Ermenegildo Fontanot and brother of the late Michael Fontanot. Survived by his beloved wife of 38 years of Diane (nee Castelli), his loving children, Christopher (Mayu) and Marissa Connor (Brendan), and his cherished grandson, Brady. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, July 30th, 8-10:30 A.M. at DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, Newtown Square. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on July 27, 2019
