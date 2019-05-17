Home

BRYANT PAUL LEHR

May 15, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA.; Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Lishnoff); loving father of Andrew and Alice; cherished son of Enid and Dennis Lehr and son-in-law of Phyllis and Stephen Lishnoff; devoted brother of Austin (Debbie) Lehr, Amy Lehr Shriber (Todd), brother-in-law to Julie (Rodger) Levenson, and devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Sunday, 12:00 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. PA. Interment at Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, Sunday and Monday only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Wills Eye Hospital (www.willseye.org) or Guide Dogs for the Blind (www.guidedogs.com).

Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
