Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
BRYNA (Feldman) ROSENTHAL

April 24, 2019. Wife of Arnold. Mother of Sanford (Sally) Rosenthal, Howard Rosenthal, Ann Rosenthal (Arnold Zimmerman), Caren Altmann and Charles Rosenthal. Grand-mother of Stefanie Altmann, Mona Altmann and the late Isabel Zimmerman; great grand-mother of Micah. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1:00 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19115 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
