BUCKLEY R. MILLER

BUCKLEY R. MILLER Notice
MILLER
BUCKLEY R.
Age 79, on October 22, 2019, of Ardmore. Beloved husband of the late Tina K. (nee Koopmans), devoted father of Roxanne Sides and Michelle Dittman (David); also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Griffin, Caroline, Sarah and William Sides and Audrey and Abigail Dittman, 2 great-grand-children and his sister, Janice Madrigal (Rafael). Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 or Zion Lutheran Church, 19 E. Center St., Donaldson, PA 17981. Funeral Service and Burial to announced.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019
